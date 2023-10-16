Russia and Venezuela Sign 16 Cooperation Agreements

Authorities also addressed issues related to a visit by Venezuelan President Maduro to Russia.

On Monday, Russia and Venezuela signed 16 cooperation agreements in the fields of energy, oil, tourism, culture, and education during the 17th meeting of the Russia-Venezuela High-Level Intergovernmental Commission (CIAN) held in Moscow.

"After the productive work sessions, we acknowledge the outstanding effort put forth by the technical teams of both delegations, who efficiently reached these signed agreements," stated the Venezuela Oil Minister Pedro Tellechea.

The Russian government also announced the signing of agreements concerning maritime transportation, media cooperation, culture, and science. Additionally, both parties discussed preparations for a potential visit by the Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to Russia.

Tellechea emphasized that these agreements address "aspects that help us solidify a mutually beneficial relationship, with the aim of contributing more decisively to the establishment of a new, fair, and inclusive international order."

Under US sanctions, Venezuela has been unable to acquire modern equipment to expand crude output and perform maintenance work on its oil facilities, leading to recurring operational setbacks and stoppages in joint venture operations.



Read more: https://t.co/JmbMwbVwsb pic.twitter.com/FWz7NovQX9 — Venezuelanalysis (@venanalysis) October 15, 2023

Among the notable agreements is a memorandum of understanding between the Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA and the Russian company ODK Engineering for the maintenance of pumping turbines. An agreement was also reached with Rosgeologia for the exploration of new deposits in Venezuela.

Furthermore, PDVSA signed another memorandum with the Karpinski Geological Research Institute (VSEGEI) for geological studies, technical consultations, and employee training.

Russia also signed a tourism agreement that includes a cooperation plan for 2024-2026, to be overseen by the Russian Ministry of Economic Development and the Venezuelan Ministry of Tourism.

Memorandums of understanding were also signed for cooperation in professional and technical education projects. Intellectual property was not overlooked by the intergovernmental commission.

‼️������ ���� Head of Roscosmos Yuri Borisov and Executive Vice President of #Venezuela Delcy Rodriguez during talks at the Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center discussed the training of a Venezuelan cosmonaut. #Russia pic.twitter.com/zBsHvhfFWi — Maimunka News (@MaimunkaNews) October 13, 2023

The Bolshoi Theatre signed a memorandum with the Venezuelan Teresa Carreño Theatre Foundation. Additionally, the Russian Federal Youth Agency Rosmolodiozh formalized its cooperation with the Venezuelan Sports Ministry.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak highlighted the recent successes of Moscow and Caracas in the fields of culture, education, and sports. He mentioned the recent opening of an Open Education Center in Caracas, which offers Russian language classes.

Novak also announced the upcoming presentation of a bust of the renowned Russian poet Alexander Pushkin to Venezuela, to be installed in Ezequiel Zamora Park in Caracas.

Furthermore, Novak recalled the recent participation of a Russian delegation in the 5th ALBA Games, where Russian athletes were able to compete as a national team, with their flag and national anthem, despite sanctions imposed on Russian sports.