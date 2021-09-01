Venezuelan Government and Opposition Resume Dialogue on Sep. 3

President Maduro recalled that the economic blockade promoted by the United States and the European Union has cost Venezuela as much as US$31 billion.

The National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez announced that nine delegates from the government of President Nicolas Maduro and representatives of the political opposition will resume the dialogue process in Mexico on Friday.

The head of the government delegation described as an achievement that the radical opposition assumes that it has no other way but respect for democracy, a political option that it undertakes after the failure of its calls for the invasion of Venezuela and the establishment of coercive measures against the Bolivarian revolution.

With the mediation of Norway and Mexico, the Venezuelan government and the opposition began a dialogue process in August, the first result of which was a memorandum of understanding between the parties.

On Tuesday, President Maduro announced that his administration will demand the lifting of the U.S. sanctions and the return of Venezuelan assets that have been improperly appropriated abroad because of those sanctions.

What happens when you sanction a country's main industry and source of foreign income? Say, Venezuela’s oil sector.



An entire population is punished and thousands die, that's what happens. We break down the US oil sanctions in this brand-new infographic. ���� pic.twitter.com/u6KGs8yRAQ — venezuelanalysis.com (@venanalysis) August 27, 2021

"It is time to recover all the resources that have been stolen from Venezuela in that irresponsible political game. We will do it without forgetting, but with forgiveness. That is why Venezuela will present a firm request in the negotiations," he said.

The Bolivarian leader specified that his government will demand all the measures to recover the Venezuelan economy, the return of the gold seized in the Bank of England, the return of bank accounts, and the lifting of sanctions against the public company. Petroleos de Venezuela (PDVSA).

Maduro also recalled that the economic blockade promoted by the United States and the European Union has cost Venezuela as much as US$31 billion.