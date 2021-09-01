    • Live
Venezuelan Government and Opposition Resume Dialogue on Sep. 3

    President Nicolas Maduro (C), Venezuela. | Photo: Twitter/ @HOVcampaign

Published 1 September 2021 (5 hours 1 minutes ago)
President Maduro recalled that the economic blockade promoted by the United States and the European Union has cost Venezuela as much as US$31 billion.

The National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez announced that nine delegates from the government of President Nicolas Maduro and representatives of the political opposition will resume the dialogue process in Mexico on Friday.

RELATED: Far-Right Unitary Platform To Participate in Venezuela Election

The head of the government delegation described as an achievement that the radical opposition assumes that it has no other way but respect for democracy, a political option that it undertakes after the failure of its calls for the invasion of Venezuela and the establishment of coercive measures against the Bolivarian revolution.

With the mediation of Norway and Mexico, the Venezuelan government and the opposition began a dialogue process in August, the first result of which was a memorandum of understanding between the parties.

On Tuesday, President Maduro announced that his administration will demand the lifting of the U.S. sanctions and the return of Venezuelan assets that have been improperly appropriated abroad because of those sanctions.

"It is time to recover all the resources that have been stolen from Venezuela in that irresponsible political game. We will do it without forgetting, but with forgiveness. That is why Venezuela will present a firm request in the negotiations," he said.

The Bolivarian leader specified that his government will demand all the measures to recover the Venezuelan economy, the return of the gold seized in the Bank of England, the return of bank accounts, and the lifting of sanctions against the public company. Petroleos de Venezuela (PDVSA).

Maduro also recalled that the economic blockade promoted by the United States and the European Union has cost Venezuela as much as US$31 billion.

