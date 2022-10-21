Venezuelan and Colombian Lawmakers Hold Binational Meeting

The first binational "meeting at the border" takes place in Villa del Rosario's Historic Temple.

On Friday, about 80 lawmakers from the Venezuelan National Assembly and the Colombian Congress are participating in the first "Binational Parliamentary Meeting" on the border.

"We will define the binational work plan and hold the next border meetings in Zulia-Guajira, Tachira-Norte de Santander, Apure-Arauca, and Amazonas-Amazonas," Colombian Senator Gloria Florez said.

The lawmakers participated in a symbolic act at the Simon Bolivar bridge before beginning their meeting, which takes place in the Historic Temple of the Colombian municipality of Villa del Rosario.

The delegations of both countries will focus their discussions on the necessary measures to overcome the crisis caused by the breakdown of bilateral relations in 2019 and to guarantee the good state of the ties between Colombia and Venezuela.

Saludamos la iniciativa de promover "El primer encuentro parlamentario binacional en la frontera". El diálogo y acercamiento entre legisladores debe dar paso a una nueva etapa de convivencia. Colombia y Venezuela unidas en la paz y en la búsqueda del bienestar del pueblo. pic.twitter.com/qWAY7ZjYg6 — Democracia y Parlamento (@FraccionU) October 21, 2022

The tweet reads, "We welcome the initiative to promote the first binational parliamentary meeting on the border. Dialogue and rapprochement between legislators must give way to a new stage of coexistence. Colombia and Venezuela are united in peace and in the search for the welfare of the people."

“The idea is to exchange proposals to make the dream come true of embracing each other again as brothers and accompanying five binational meetings along the 2,219 kilometers that unite us,” said Florez, who belongs to the Historical Pact alliance that brought President Gustavo Petro to office.

The first binational parliamentary meeting is also scheduled for the presence of national and subnational authorities, as well as delegates from the Latin American Parliament (Parlatino), the Andean Parliament, and social organizations.

Legislators from both countries will also sign an "Agreement of Wills" at the headquarters of Venezuela's National Integrated Customs and Tax Administration Service (SENIAT).