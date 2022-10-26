Venezuelan Government Attends To Rain Damages

In the state of Miranda, the municipalities of Zamora and Sucre have been affected by the rains, said the authorities.

The sectorial vice-president for Citizen Security and Peace of Venezuela, Remigio Ceballos Ichaso, informed this Wednesday that they are maintaining the monitoring and deployment to attend to the affectations caused by the presence of a trough that is causing rains in the country.

Through his Twitter account, the minister for Interior Relations, Justice and Peace explained that "we are attending to flooding due to the collapse of drainage in the municipality of Zamora, Guatire parish, Castillejo sector," in the state of Miranda (center-north).

On the other hand, the governor of that state, Héctor Rodríguez, said that as a consequence of the rains, the municipalities of Zamora and Sucre are affected.

According to forecasts, the governor of Miranda stated that the rains are expected to continue and urged the population to take precautions.

The day before, Ceballos notified the activation of the Risk Management System to attend to the population given the displacement of tropical wave number 47, which, in the morning hours of this day, would have moved over the states of Delta Amacuro, Sucre and Bolivar, "moving slowly towards the west over the northern coastal area".