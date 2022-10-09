Venezuelan Government Attends to Emergency Created by Rains

President Nicolás Maduro described as "difficult and painful [the] situation caused by the rains in Las Tejerías".

The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, indicated that his government is attending to the emergency created by the rains for which he asked his ministerial cabinet, as well as all the security agencies, "the maximum deployment for the integral attention of the people" after the rainfall left on the coast of the South American country.

The President described the situation left by the rains as "difficult and painful" and by virtue of this he said he had ordered Vice-President Delcy Rodríguez to head a ministerial team to deal with the situation.

Just after midday this Sunday, Delcy Rodríguez arrived at Las Tejerías to evaluate the damages left by the heavy rains in the Santiago Mariño municipality of Aragua state.

On instructions from our CJ @NicolasMaduro, the Strategic Operational Command #FANB has deployed men, forces and means of health, communications, search and removal, etc., at the site of the damage, in coordination with other citizen security bodies .

The vice-president toured some of the affected areas, according to local television reports, which so far had not reported on the damage caused by the landslide.

The vice-president was accompanied by the governor of Aragua, Karina Carpio, and the mayor of the jurisdiction, Pedro Hernández.

The Minister of the Interior, Remigio Ceballos, reminded that the new trough developed yesterday reinforced even more the rainy conditions in a great part of the country.

In this sense, he said that his portfolio is "attending and monitoring the emergencies due to the heavy rains registered".

#UPDATE | INETER informs that Julia has degraded to Tropical Storm Category, maximum sustained winds of 110km/h, with a translation speed of 24 km/h heading west; advancing over national territory and is currently located (its center) approximately 105 km north-east of Managua. pic.twitter.com/pfvyMt02e1 — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) October 9, 2022

On his part, the Minister of Defense, Vladimir Padrino, confirmed that "by instructions of our Commander in Chief, Nicolás Maduro, the Strategic Operational Command has deployed men, forces and means of health, communications, search and removal, etc., to the affected areas, in coordination with other citizen security agencies".

Venezuela's National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (Inameh) had forecast for this Sunday, cloudiness with rains and electric discharges in a great part of the country.