Venezuela Sends 4,000 TN of Ammonia to Colombia for Fertilizers

To serve the regional market, a ship from Venezuela arrived in Colombia on Thursday with more than 4,000 tons of ammonia that will be used to produce NPK fertilizers and ammonium sulfate.

"Second shipment arrives at the dock of Monómeros S. A. from Venezuela: now with 4 thousand tons of ammonia for the generation of NPK and ammonium sulfate, as well as the attention of some markets in South America", informed the president of Petroquímica de Venezuela, Rafael Tellechea, through a Twitter message.

This is the second shipment from Venezuela to Colombia; on September 23, a ship arrived in the neighboring nation with more than 16,000 tons of urea.

On September 19, Gustavo Petro's administration returned control of Monómeros to Nicolás Maduro's government after signing an agreement between both countries.

After taking back the guardianship, the Venezuelan Government denounced that it received the company with a destroyed and devastated infrastructure after it was in the power of the opposition led by Juan Guaidó and Leopoldo López for three years.

This is because, in 2019, amid a political crisis, the former president of Colombia, Iván Duque (2018-2022), handed over the guardianship of Monómeros to Guaidó.

As a result, the Government of Maduro requested Colombia to investigate the theft from the company Monómeros.

According to official data, in 2017, Monómeros came to sell one million tons of its products, but since 2019 sales have dropped to 600,000 tons.