News > Latin America

Venezuela and Colombia Strengthen Trade Relations

  • Vice President Delcy Rodriguez (L) in Caracas, Venezuela, Oct. 5, 2022.

    Vice President Delcy Rodriguez (L) in Caracas, Venezuela, Oct. 5, 2022. | Photo: Twitter/ @ViceVenezuela

Published 6 October 2022
Opinion

The Bolivarian Vice President Rodriguez and Colombian Minister Umaña seek to promote trade dynamism between both countries.

On Wednesday, Venezuela's Vice President Delcy Rodriguez held a meeting with Colombian authorities who traveled to Caracas to analyze and update the bilateral cooperation agenda.

She received the Colombian Trade, Industry and Tourism Minister German Umaña and Foreign Trade Vice Minister Luis Quintero, with whom she discussed some issues to promote trade dynamism between Venezuela and Colombia.

They agreed to strengthen the border municipalities as integration points for the purpose of favoring citizens living in the areas immediately adjacent to the common land border.

In September, Umaña met with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, who declared that a cooperation path was opening to strengthen the economies of two sister nations.

Both countries are beginning a new stage in their economic relations as a result of the arrival to the Colombian presidency of Gustavo Petro, who has shown a willingness to promote various forms of South American integration.

His attitude contributed to putting an end to three years of broken diplomatic relations and facilitated the reopening of the Colombian-Venezuelan land border, which had been disabled for the passage of vehicles for seven years.

In the Caracas meeting, Venezuelan officials were also present, such as the Superintendent of Customs Jose Cabello, and the Foreign Trade Vice Minister Johann Alvarez.

AVN
by teleSUR/ JF
