Venezuelan Foreign Minister Meets Russian Counterpart

The meeting took place in the U.S. city of New York in the framework of the UN General Assembly.

The Venezuelan Foreign Minister, Yván Gil, and his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, held a meeting on Wednesday in the framework of the 78th regular session of the UN General Assembly.

The ministers discussed integration processes in the Americas and the rapprochement between the regions in the face of a new multipolar world.

Gil tweeted that "Venezuela and Russia will always be important allies in multilateral scenarios such as the 78th General Assembly of the United Nations."

He also noted that during the meeting "(...) we reaffirmed the friendly and strategic relations between our countries, in favor of continuing to build a new world order that is multipolar and fairer."

�������� On September 20, FMs Sergey #Lavrov & @yvangil met on the margins of #UNGA78, confirmed the concurrence of Russia & #Venezuela’s approaches to current international problems & outlined plans to step up foreign policy coordination.https://t.co/bTu3rlCcOp#RussiaVenezuela pic.twitter.com/kx56cfiINF — MFA Russia ���� (@mfa_russia) September 21, 2023

For its part, the Russian Foreign Ministry informed via the social network X that "the ministers highlighted the dynamic development of bilateral relations, in line with the strategic partnership, and agreed on steps for their comprehensive strengthening, focused on deepening political dialogue, increasing trade and investment and technical-scientific ties, expanding cultural and humanitarian exchanges and improving the legal-contractual basis."

During the meeting that took place in the U.S. city of New York in the framework of the UN General Assembly, "Sergei Lavrov celebrated the proactive role of Caracas in regional affairs, its contribution to intensify the integration processes in the American continent," the Ministry added.

It also recognized Venezuela's role in promoting rapprochement between Latin America and the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU, formed by Armenia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Russia).