    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > World

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Meets Russian Counterpart

  • Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov meeting with Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil on the sidelines of the UNGA78. Sep. 21, 2023.

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov meeting with Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil on the sidelines of the UNGA78. Sep. 21, 2023. | Photo: X/@mfa_russia

Published 21 September 2023 (1 hours 28 minutes ago)
Opinion

The meeting took place in the U.S. city of New York in the framework of the UN General Assembly.

The Venezuelan Foreign Minister, Yván Gil, and his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, held a meeting on Wednesday in the framework of the 78th regular session of the UN General Assembly.

RELATED:
31 Countries to Participate in the Russian Currency Market

The ministers discussed integration processes in the Americas and the rapprochement between the regions in the face of a new multipolar world.

Gil tweeted that "Venezuela and Russia will always be important allies in multilateral scenarios such as the 78th General Assembly of the United Nations."

He also noted that during the meeting "(...) we reaffirmed the friendly and strategic relations between our countries, in favor of continuing to build a new world order that is multipolar and fairer."

For its part, the Russian Foreign Ministry informed via the social network X that "the ministers highlighted the dynamic development of bilateral relations, in line with the strategic partnership, and agreed on steps for their comprehensive strengthening, focused on deepening political dialogue, increasing trade and investment and technical-scientific ties, expanding cultural and humanitarian exchanges and improving the legal-contractual basis."

During the meeting that took place in the U.S. city of New York in the framework of the UN General Assembly, "Sergei Lavrov celebrated the proactive role of Caracas in regional affairs, its contribution to intensify the integration processes in the American continent," the Ministry added.

It also recognized Venezuela's role in promoting rapprochement between Latin America and the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU, formed by Armenia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Russia).

Tags

Venezuela Russia Bilateral Relations

People

Yván Gil Sergei Lavrov

Xinhua
RT
by teleSUR/ GSD
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.