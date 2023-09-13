Russia and North Korea to Promote Regional Peace: Putin

"We are committed to strengthening our ties of camaraderie and good neighborliness," ther Russian president said.

Moscow and Pyongyang will strive to strengthen good-neighborly relations and promote regional peace, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday during his meeting with Kim Jong Un, top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK).

At the Vostochny Cosmodrome in the Amur Oblast, both sides had a meeting in an expanded format, which was attended by the two delegations and lasted about an hour and a half. After the meeting, the leaders met one-on-one, and the two sides had lunch together.

"Our meeting is taking place at a special time... The DPRK has recently celebrated the 75th anniversary of its founding, and we established diplomatic relations 75 years ago," Putin said, recalling that the Soviet Union was the first to recognize the sovereignty of the DPRK.

"We are committed to strengthening our ties of camaraderie and good neighborliness," ther Russian president said during the lunch between the two leaders, adding that both countries would act in the name of peace, stability and prosperity.

The DPRK leader noted that his visit is taking place at a time of fierce confrontation in the international arena, confrontation between progress and reaction, justice and injustice, and amid an emerging new multipolar world.

Kim said he discussed the military-political situation on the Korean Peninsula and in Europe with his Russian counterpart, adding that both sides have agreed on the importance of strengthening strategic and tactical cooperation.

The DPRK leader said he is ready to work with Putin on establishing long-term, stable and future-oriented relations between the two countries, which would further strengthen both nations, and help safeguard international justice.

Kim arrived in the Russian border city of Khasan early on Tuesday on a special train from Pyongyang. After meeting officials at the Khasan railway station, Kim headed to the Vostochny Cosmodrome. Kim previously visited Russia in 2019.