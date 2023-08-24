Venezuelan Fishermen and Military Rescue 7 Killer Whales

Local residents pushed, with their own hands, the whales in the direction of the sea and managed to free them.

A group of Venezuelan fishermen and members of the Bolivarian National Guard rescued on Wednesday a group of seven orca whales that were stranded on the seashore in the Cruz Salmerón Acosta municipality in the eastern state of Sucre.

On board small fishing boats, the sea workers sighted the group of whales between the ports of Chacopata and Guayacán and came to the aid of the specimens.

The local residents pushed, with their own hands, the whales in the direction of the sea and managed to free them.

Efectivos de la FANB en perfecta unión cívico militar con pescadores de la población de Guayacan municipio Cruz Salmerón Acosta Edo. Sucre, logran el rescate y salvamento de siete (07) Ballenas orcas que se encontraban varadas en la Laguna de ese sector pesquero. pic.twitter.com/QUpIwO8qbE — sucre (@sucrec535) August 24, 2023

The tweet reads, "FANB troops in perfect civic-military union with fishermen from the town of Guayacan, Cruz Salmerón Acosta municipality, Sucre state, achieved the rescue and salvage of seven (07) orca whales that were stranded in the lagoon of this fishing sector."

Venezuelan President, Nicolás Maduro, congratulated the fishermen for their good deed. "I congratulate the fishing people of the Cruz Salmerón Acosta municipality in Sucre state, who, in perfect union with state institutions and security forces, rescued a family of orca whales. A very beautiful gesture that reflects the commitment that moves us to care for and respect the marine fauna", Maduro said.

For his part, the Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture, Juan Carlos Loyo, released audiovisual material in which the inhabitants of the area can be seen pushing the whales into the sea.

Hoy entre los Puertos de Chacopata y Guayacán Mun. Cruz Salmeron Acosta edo Sucre. Fueron ayudadas y liberadas con éxito 7 Ballenas Orca que llegaron a la orilla. Pescadores, el inspector de Insopesca Ysair Narvaez y Guardia Nacional fueron los héroes @Minpescave2 @NicolasMaduro pic.twitter.com/tTDEvVqg3U — Juan Carlos Loyo (@Jcloyo) August 23, 2023

The tweet reads, "Today between the ports of Chacopata and Guayacan, Cruz Salmeron Acosta, Sucre. Seven Orca whales were helped and successfully released to the shore. Fishermen, Insopesca inspector Ysair Narvaez and National Guard were the heroes."

"Killer whales play a crucial role in marine ecosystems. They are predators that help regulate marine populations, maintaining a balance in the food chain. Killer whales fulfill their ecological role and contribute to the stability of marine ecosystems," the minister said.