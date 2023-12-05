Steps to Be Taken in New Phase of Defense of Guyana Essequiba

Creation of a new High Commission for the Defense of Guyana Esequiba, coordinated by Vice President Delcy Rodriguez.

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro announced on Tuesday a set of actions to be taken by the Government to implement the result of the referendum, that is, the will of the Venezuelan people.

Following are the seven actions for the new phase in the defense of Guyana Essequiba:

2. Immediately activate the debate in the NA for the approval of the Organic Law for the defense of the Essequiba Guyana.

3. Create the Zone of Integral Defense of the Guayana Esequiba with 3 areas and 28 sectors of integral development, to be located in Tumeremo.

4. Designate MG Alexis Rodríguez Cabello as Sole Authority of the Guayana Esequiba whose political and administrative headquarters will be located in Tumeremo.

5. To create the divisions of PDVSA Esequibo and CVG Esequibo for the exploration and exploitation of gas, oil and mining.

6. To publish and disseminate in schools, high schools and universities of the country the new Map of Venezuela that includes the Guayana Esequiba.

7. Activate an Integral Social Attention Plan for the entire population of Guayana Esequiba that includes a Census and the opening of a Saime office for the delivery of identification cards to the population based in Tumeremo.