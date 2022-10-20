Members of Intl. Drug Trafficking Network Captured in Venezuela

The arrest was made in Valencia municipality, Carabobo state, according to the director of Venezuela's Criminal and Criminalistic Investigations Corps (CICPC), Douglas Rico.

Through his Instagram account, the agency director said the CICPC achieved "the location and capture of Stirwan Isrrael Pérez Millán and Natale Gambuzza Carrubba (...) who make up an international drug trafficking network."

Perez Millan and Gambuzza Carrubba were in possession of 258 liters of liquid cocaine, authorities said.



According to the CICPC director, third parties acquiring the liquid cocaine would be in charge of transporting it to international territory and carrying out the chemical treatment to process illicit substances.

Still wanted are Enrique Ernesto Montilla Lozada, Pedro Luis Loyo Lugo, Luis Alberto Viña Saavedra, Carlos Humberto Marquina Jaime and José Félix González Aguilarte.

Information from the Venezuelan government reported that drug seizures in the country have increased by 39 percent so far in 2022 compared to the previous year.

In 2021, there was a record seizure of 51 tons of drugs in more than 5 000 procedures, according to the administration of President Nicolás Maduro.