Members of Intl. Drug Trafficking Network Captured in Venezuela

  • The two men arrested were in possession of 258 liters of liquid cocaine, according to authorities. Oct. 20, 2022.

    The two men arrested were in possession of 258 liters of liquid cocaine, according to authorities. Oct. 20, 2022. | Photo: Twitter/@DouglasRicoVzla

Published 20 October 2022
Opinion

International drug trafficking network members Stirwan Isrrael Pérez Millán and Natale Gambuzza Carrubba were captured.

The arrest was made in Valencia municipality, Carabobo state, according to the director of Venezuela's Criminal and Criminalistic Investigations Corps (CICPC), Douglas Rico.

Through his Instagram account, the agency director said the CICPC achieved "the location and capture of Stirwan Isrrael Pérez Millán and Natale Gambuzza Carrubba (...) who make up an international drug trafficking network."

Perez Millan and Gambuzza Carrubba were in possession of 258 liters of liquid cocaine, authorities said. 
 
According to the CICPC director, third parties acquiring the liquid cocaine would be in charge of transporting it to international territory and carrying out the chemical treatment to process illicit substances.

Cicpc arrested two people with 258 liters of liquid cocaine in Valencia, Carabobo state.

The subjects were identified as Stirwan Isrrael Pérez Millan (41) and Natale Gambuzza Carrubba (50), with records of kidnapping and vehicle theft.

Still wanted are Enrique Ernesto Montilla Lozada, Pedro Luis Loyo Lugo, Luis Alberto Viña Saavedra, Carlos Humberto Marquina Jaime and José Félix González Aguilarte.

Information from the Venezuelan government reported that drug seizures in the country have increased by 39 percent so far in 2022 compared to the previous year.

In 2021, there was a record seizure of 51 tons of drugs in more than 5 000 procedures, according to the administration of President Nicolás Maduro.   

