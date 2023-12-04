Venezuelan Authority Presents Essequibo Referendum Results

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro applauded the performance of the National Electoral Council and its officials.

On Monday, Elvis Amoroso, the president of the National Electoral Council (CNE), presented the results of the consultative referendum on Guayana Esequiba that took place on Sunday, December 3. Below are the results obtained for each question:.

First question: Do you agree to reject, through all legal means, the fraudulent imposition of the Paris Arbitral Award of 1899 that seeks to deprive us of our Guayana Esequiba?

Votes for YES: 10,193,142 with 97,99 percent

Votes for NO: 209,600 with 2,01 percent

Null votes: 29,165

Second question: Do you support the 1966 Geneva Agreement as the only valid legal instrument to achieve a practical and satisfactory solution for Venezuela and Guyana regarding the controversy over the territory of Guayana Esequiba?

Votes for YES: 10,200,364 with 98.26 percent

Votes for NO: 181,122 with 1.74 percent

Null votes: 50,416

Third question: Do you agree with Venezuela's historical position of not recognizing the jurisdiction of the International Court of Territorial Justice to resolve the territorial dispute over Guayana Esequiba?

Votes for YES: 10,900,932 with 96.31 percent

Votes for NO: 383,433 with 3.69 percent

Null votes: 38,542

Fourth question: Do you agree to oppose, through all legal means, Guyana's attempt to unilaterally assert control over the ocean pending delimitation, illegally and in violation of International Law?

Votes for YES: 10,012,068 with 96,34 percent

Votes for NO: 380,877 with 3.66 percent

Null votes: 380,877

Fifth question: Do you agree with the creation of the state of Guayana Esequiba and the implementation of an accelerated plan for the comprehensive care of the current and future population of that territory, including, among other things, granting citizenship and Venezuelan identity cards, in accordance with the Geneva Agreement and International Law, thereby incorporating said state into the map of Venezuelan territory?

Votes for YES: 9,948,430 with 96.33 percent

Votes for NO: 378,551 with 3.67 percent

Null votes: 104,928

"We feel deeply proud to present these figures to the Venezuelan people, who are the true protagonists in this historic event for our Venezuelan homeland," said Amoroso, specifying that 10,431,907 citizens participated in the referendum.

Previously, on Sunday night, President Nicolas Maduro highlighted that the results of the referendum clearly indicate that the vast majority of voters supported the creation of the twenty-fourth Venezuelan state, namely, the Guayana Esequiba state.

After the presentation of official results on Monday, the Bolivarian leader applauded the performance of all those people who contributed to the holding of the referendum and stressed that its results are binding.

