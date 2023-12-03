    • Live
Defense Minister Offer the Army's Part on Essequibo Referendum

  • The armed forces supported the entire consultative process. DEc. 3. 2023

    The armed forces supported the entire consultative process. DEc. 3. 2023 | Photo: @vladimirpadrino

Published 3 December 2023 (4 hours 58 minutes ago)
A splendid and deeply civic day, a fluid journey, in harmony, of great joy: Vladimir Padrino López

Vladimir Padrino López, General in Chief of the Bolivarian Army and Venezuela Defense minister, offered a press conference in Caracas, to emphasize the Army's role in this Sunday Referendum.

Padrino López calified the journay as a splendid and deeply civic day, a fluid journey, in harmony, of great joy.

¨In every demonstration of democracy the behavior of the people is more and more aware of what is doing of who is voting and this time the vote was for venezuela,¨ he said.

He remembered that the armed forces have been deployed for more than 30 days and that they have been in charge of carrying and delivering all the software, voting machines.

Also to offer a linear deployment and ensure that each voting machine arrived in time to offer a secure development of the election day even for remote and distant sites such as the Alta Guajira and Amazonas in the northwest and southwest of the country.

He emphasized that today was a day of sovereignty and national ratification and the people have done it all in high and I congratulated all the members of the armed forces for achieving that everything was developed in tranquility and an atmosphere of country.

by teleSUR/ACJ
