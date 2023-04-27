Venezuelan Athletes Lead Men's Greco-Roman Fight In ALBA Games

In this discipline, Bolivarian athletes won 12 medals, distributed in four gold medals, five silver medals, and three bronze medals.

On Wednesday, Venezuelan athletes of Greco-Roman fight classic style led the number of medals obtained in their discipline in the 5th games of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America (ALBA).

These athletes won 12 medals, distributed in four gold medals, five silver medals, and three bronze medals. Cuba ranked second with two gold medals, one silver medal, and three bronze medals.

"I am very satisfied with our victory,” said Yoel Antomarchi, a 67-kilogram Cuban Greco-Roman fighter who won a gold medal after beating Venezuelan athlete Neisser Marimon. “The strategy was to hold up and make the opponent passive," Antomarchi stressed.

Nicaragua placed third in this sport discipline with six bronze medals. Francisco Eduardo Lee, head of this sport’s Pan-American Federation, attended the competitions.

The brilliant performances by young talented Cuban judokas at the 5th Venezuela 2023 #ALBA Games on Tuesday guarantee the necessary renewal in view of upcoming competitions and the next Olympic cycle#Guantanamo #Cuba pic.twitter.com/hZ1l5L4JwZ — Mabel Guantánamo (@Deguantanamo) April 26, 2023

A few hours ago, women’s wrestling competitions began at the Jose Carrillo Sports Complex in the Miranda state, where cyclists from Cuba, Nicaragua, and Venezuela also practice for the Mountain Bike Cycling competitions. On Thursday, Venezuelan triple-jumping athletes Ariana Gutierrez (1.71 meters), Ornelis Ortiz (1.69 meters), and Mariangelica Rojas (1.55 meters) won gold, silver, and bronze medals, respectively. Their country ranks first in the 2023 ALBA games leaderboard. As of April 26, Venezuelan athletes had obtained 98 gold medals, 104 silver medals, and 82 bronze medals. Cuba ranks second in the competitions with over 30 gold medals.