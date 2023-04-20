Venezuela and Bolivia To Sign 10 Bilateral Agreements

On Thursday, Bolivian and Venezuelan authorities met in Caracas to participate in a Joint Integration Commission, in which they agreed to sign ten agreements on trade and cooperation.

“We have been working on ten agreements on health, academic research, energy, and culture," Bolivian Foreign Affairs Minister Rogelio Mayta stated, adding that Presidents Luis Arce (Bolivia) and Nicolas Maduro (Venezuela) are likely to sign them in the coming hours.

Mayta explained that both countries’ representatives carried out intense work in recent months when they held over 90 preparatory meetings ahead of the installation of the Joint Commission.

“This initiative ratifies the excellent relations between Venezuela and Bolivia,” he stated. On Wednesday, the Commission split into two teams: one worked on political and social issues and the other on economic topics based on the previously proposed agreements.

"We have a few hours of intense work left to show the peoples of Venezuela and Bolivia what we have achieved and what the Latin American union will allow us to continue achieving," Mayta pointed out, pledging to strengthen the legacy of former Presidents Hugo Chavez (Venezuela) and Evo Morales (Bolivia). Last month, Arce visited Venezuela to participate in the "World Meeting for the Validity of the Bolivarian Thought of Commander Hugo Chavez", which recalled the tenth anniversary of the death of the Venezuelan leader. Then, Arce and Maduro discussed issues of common interest in a meeting, which they stressed served to strengthen the brotherhood between the two countries.