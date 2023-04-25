Venezuelan Swimmers Beat National Records In ALBA Games

"This experience was exciting because it was an open competition in which I faced and beat older rivals," said Verde, who beat a 28.23-second record held by athlete Pesce since July 2017.

On Monday, Ana Paola Verde broke the national record in the women’s 50 meters butterfly competition in the 2023 Games of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America (ALBA).

Previously, Dennis Perez broke the national record in male’s 100 meters, which was set in the Youth Category A by swimmer Francisco "Shark” Sanchez 32 years ago.

Ana Paola Verde, a 14-year-old swimmer born in Miranda state, finished with a 27.95-second time in a competition held in the swimming pool complex “Gregorio Goyo Tavio” of the United Nations Park in Caracas.

"This experience was exciting because it was an open competition in which I faced and beat older rivals. I am happy and encouraged to continue training stronger for future competitions," said Verde, who trains under the supervision of manager Oscar Huen.

Cuba is in second place in the V ALBA Games, with judo, taekwondo, swimming and fencing playing a leading role.



A historic event took place at the multiple competition in Venezuela: the Cuban women's boxing team made its debut. pic.twitter.com/TxxC1gYtYE — Embacuba_Turquia (@Embacuba_Turqui) April 24, 2023

The previous record in her category was 28.23 seconds and was held by athlete Fabiana Pesce since July 2017. So far, Venezuelan athletes have won 54 medals, including 15 gold ones, in this ALBA games edition. Athletes from 10 countries, including Russia, compete in 33 sports disciplines. On Tuesday, the ALBA games classic chess competitions began in Las Americas Hotel. San Vicente & the Grenadines also won the first two times of men’s volleyball match against Dominica. “What a joy to see the athletes of the sister countries in our land. They count on the support of Venezuela to continue making the 5th ALBA games a feast of talent. The sport unites us!,” Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro stated.