Midday: Elections in Barinas State Proceed Calmly

At midday, the elections for governor in the state of Barinas, Venezuela, are developing normally when more than 90 percent of the polling stations are open, reported the National Electoral Council (CNE).
More than six hours after the opening of the polling stations, the electoral day in Barinas is going on in complete tranquility while the deployment of the Plan República is being carried out in each polling station.
The commander of the Integral Defense Network (REDI) Los Llanos, Santiago Infante, highlighted that the Barinas 2022 Election is taking place without any inconvenience and with total normality in the 543 voting centers set up in the 12 municipalities of the state of Los Llanos.
With more than 90 percent of the polling stations open, the elections to elect the governor of the state of Barinas are progressing, reported the Venezuelan National Electoral Council (CNE).
According to the stipulations by the CNE, the voting process started at 06H00 local time and will last until the afternoon of this Sunday.
"At 7:11 AM 90% of the Polling Stations are already open."
Tania D'Amelio, the chief rector of the CNE, said through Twitter that the "Electoral Power has arranged all its infrastructure in each one of the Voting Centers so that the voters of Barinas go out to exercise their right to vote with confidence and harmony respecting all the biosecurity protocols."
Since the early hours of this Sunday, voters of the state of Barinas began to move to their respective voting centers to exercise their right to vote in the regional elections to elect the governor of the entity.
"Barinas, Venezuela. Governor election. Citizens enter the electoral precincts."
Regarding the celebration of the gubernatorial elections in the state of Barinas, the Minister of Justice and Peace, A/J Remigio Ceballos, confirmed via Twitter the activation of the different security forces in coordination with the Strategic Operational Command of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (Ceofanb), to "guarantee the levels of efficiency and response times in terms of citizen security."
A total of 25,135 officers of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB) and the Police of the state of Barinas joined the Plan República to guarantee the security of the people and the normality of the electoral process taking place this Sunday in the state.
"State Barinas voting begins at Hugo Chavez Frias High School in Ciudad Tavacare"
The commander of the Integral Defense Network (REDI) Los Llanos, Santiago Infante, informed that the troops are activated in the 543 voting centers set up in the state of Barinas to protect the machinery and the 607,646 voters summoned for the electoral process.
"We have a total of 25,135 troops of the civic-military-police union deployed throughout the state of Barinas, in its 35,000 square kilometers of territorial extension, in its 54 parishes distributed in the 12 municipalities", Infante pointed out.
"In pictures: The electoral process in full swing in Barinas 9:20 am military deployed to ensure security at polling stations."
Approximately 607,000 people are summoned to participate in the regional elections, which have awakened a particular interest in the South American country for being Barinas, the state where the leader of the Bolivarian Revolution, Hugo Chavez, was born.
The director of the regional office of the CNE, Denyssis Pérez, informed that the 961 electoral tables enabled for the development of the electoral event of this January 9 are installed with the corresponding operative personnel.
The official indicated that the verification of all the technological equipment in the 543 voting centers enabled for the regional elections was carried out in previous days.
Pérez also highlighted the joint work of the institutions involved to guarantee the success of the electoral process and invited the citizens to go out to vote in an environment of peace and civility.
According to the electoral ballot released by the CNE, voters will have to choose among seven candidates for governor, among which stand out the candidate of the Gran Polo Patriótico Simón Bolívar (GPPSB), Jorge Arreaza, Sergio Garrido, supported by the so-called Mesa de la Unidad and Claudio Fermín, candidate of some parties of the Alianza Democrática.
The repetition of the elections for governor of the state of Barinas will take place this January 9, following the decision of the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) to annul the results of the elections for this governmental position held on November 21, 2009, due to irregularities in the process.