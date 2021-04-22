State Dept: To Lift Sanctions, Venezuela Must Obey Orders

The Foreign Minister of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Jorge Arreaza Monserrat, showed this Thursday a message from a U.S. official who acknowledged on Twitter that the unilateral coercive measures that are criminally applied against Venezuela, are aimed at making the Bolivarian Government obey all the orders of the U.S. Government.

Arreaza noted that these unilateral measures meddle explicitly into national sovereignty and internal affairs of Venezuela, and do not exist due to the alleged "violations" of human rights with which the U.S. has always justified the so-called "sanctions."

"Quite a confession! Valuable tweet to demonstrate in the International Criminal Court and before the UN, how from false ideologized arguments and disrespecting International Law, the U.S. applies arbitrary and Illegal measures that generate suffering in an entire people. Thank you," wrote the Chancellor on his Twitter account, @jaarreaza.

Arreaza attached the message posted by Julie Chung, who holds the position of acting undersecretary of the Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs of the U.S. Department of State.

¡Toda una confesión! Valioso tuit para demostrar en la Corte Penal Internacional y ante la ONU, cómo a partir de argumentos falsos ideologizados e irrespetando el Derecho Internacional, EEUU aplica medidas arbitrarias e Ilegales que generan sufrimiento en todo un pueblo. Thanks! https://t.co/0OpbdvIhBh — Jorge Arreaza M (@jaarreaza) April 22, 2021

"Quite a confession! Valuable tweet to demonstrate in the International Criminal Court and before the UN, how from false ideologized arguments and disrespecting International Law, the US applies arbitrary and illegal measures that generate suffering for an entire population. Thank you."

In this tweet through the account @WHAAsstSecty, the official enumerates a list of "suggestions," with which immediate compliance is demanded in order to, supposedly, remove the sanctions against Venezuela.

"Tweets directly from me signed -JC", adds in her profile the State Department official, who clearly shows her preference for political leaders of an ideology sympathetic to U.S. interests, who have perpetrated all kinds of crimes, violence, theft of Venezuela's economic resources abroad, mercenary invasions and frustrated assassination attempts.