President Maduro: Landslide Referendum Victory Is Biding

After the official delivery of the results of the Essequibo Referendum on Monday, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro congratulated all public officials and citizens who participated in the planning and execution of a democratic event through which Venezuelans spoke out overwhelmingly in favor of defending the nation's territorial historical heritage.

"I reiterate the special, sincere, fair and necessary recognition to the National Electoral Council and all its officials for the impeccable work they did to keep the Venezuelan people informed in time," he said and applauded their compliance of the electoral schedule "against all odds."

"With the delivery of the notification of the will of the Venezuelan people in the consultative referendum, a new stage begins in the defense of Essequibo," Maduro stated, emphasizing that "now we are going to recover our territory of Guayana Essequiba."

"Let no one have any doubt that the consultative referendum is binding," the Bolivarian leader said and recalled other referendums that Venezuela has held in the last two decades, highlighting that those also had binding effects.

Comparto este hermoso video de lo que ha sido esta gran jornada electoral histórica de consulta que corona una victoria esplendorosa con 5 respuestas contundentes del pueblo noble que reafirma que la Guayana Esequiba es de Venezuela. Sí por la Paz, Sí por el respeto a la… pic.twitter.com/cqS1KkQdWk — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) December 4, 2023

President Nicolas Maduro: "I share this beautiful video of what has been this great historic electoral day of consultation that crowns a splendid victory with 5 forceful responses from the noble people reaffirming that Guayana Esequiba belongs to Venezuela. Yes for Peace, Yes for respect for sovereignty, Yes to dialogue, Yes to our historical struggle, and Yes to the independent homeland. Congratulations Venezuela!"

"This referendum is binding and, as head of State, I abide by the popular mandate" Maduro stressed at the event in which Elvis Amoroso, the president of the National Electoral Council, presented the figures of valid votes, null votes, votes in favor of the YES option, and votes in favor of option NO.

"We have a plan, a concept, a vision. I call to continue building, with great spiritual strength, the great national union of all sectors," he added.

Through the referendum held on Sunday, over 95 percent of voters approved five questions related to issues such as the rejection of the jurisdiction of the International Court of Justice in the territorial dispute between Venezuela and Guyana.

The Venezuelan citizens also supported the 1966 Agreement of Geneva as the only mechanism to resolve this territorial matter peacefully and through dialogue.