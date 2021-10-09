Venezuela and Turkey Sign Three Cooperation Agreements

The agreements offered a follow-up to a meeting held between representatives of both nations on Sept. 20 to boost bilateral cooperation.

On Saturday, Venezuela's Foreign Affairs Minister Felix Plasencia signed three cooperation agreements with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu to strengthen bilateral ties.

The agreements are connected with the development of Turkey's Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA), Venezuela's Simon Bolivar Institute for Peace and Solidarity, and the Center for Strategic Research belonging to the Turkish Foreign Affairs Ministry.

In a press conference, Cavusoglu expressed his government's support for the talks between the Bolivarian government and the opposition while highlighting the importance of the subnational elections to take place in Venezuela next month.

He also reiterated Turkey's rejection of the economic unilateral sanctions hampering the Venezuelan people's welfare and development.

BREAKING (3/5): Since 2017, Novo Banco has confiscated $1.7 billion worth of assets from the government of Venezuela in what many have called "state-sanctioned expropriation," bending backward to comply with extreme and illegal US sanctions.pic.twitter.com/qY7I44PiDZ — Progressive International (@ProgIntl) September 30, 2021

The recent agreements offered a follow-up to the meeting held between Plasencia and Cavusoglu on Sept. 20 to boost cooperation actions in the cultural and educational areas.

The talks also conceived the construction of a hospital en Venezuela for the treatment of COVID-19 patients and an academic cooperation deal.

Plasencia will continue his trip to Serbia's capital, Belgrade, where he will participate in a meeting to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the founding of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM).