Next Round of Venezuela Dialogues in Mexico To Begin October 17

The Norwegian Embassy in Mexico announced that the next round of dialogue between the Government and the Venezuelan opposition will take place from October 17 to 20 in Mexico City.

"Norway confirms that the next round of the Venezuelan dialogue and negotiation will take place in Mexico City from October 17 to 20," the embassy indicated through its Twitter account.

Delegations from the government of Nicolás Maduro and the opposition grouped in the Unitary Platform have met in Mexico on three previous occasions.

The first meeting took place last August 13, when both delegations signed a memorandum of understanding with the support of Norway.

The memorandum signed by both parties consists of seven points, including: political rights, electoral guarantees and electoral timetable; lifting of sanctions, respect for the rule of law, political and social coexistence, protection of the social economy and guarantees of implementation and follow-up.

Subsequently, the delegations held a day of talks from September 3 to 6, during which they reached two agreements: "Agreement for the Ratification and Defense of Venezuela's Sovereignty over Essequiba Guyana" and "Partial Agreement for the Social Protection of the Venezuelan People".

The third meeting between the delegations took place between September 25 and 27, in which they agreed to hold consultation sessions with various national and international political actors in the framework of the negotiation rounds.

The dialogue process between the Government and the Venezuelan opposition is being mediated by Norway, with the accompanying governments of Russia and the Netherlands.