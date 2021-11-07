Venezuela and Russia To Strengthen Bilateral Cooperation

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Felix Plasencia arrived this Sunday in Russia to hold talks with his counterpart Sergey Lavrov and strengthen cooperation between the two countries.

Plasencia said that he is in Moscow in response to a working invitation from Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov "with the instruction of President Nicolás Maduro to strengthen our unconditional alliance with the people and the Government of the Russian Federation", he said.

For its part, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported that, among other topics, they will exchange opinions on ways to contribute to the political solution of the internal differences in Venezuela without external interference.

Russia has expressed its constant support to the dialogue process between the Venezuelan Government and the oppositions (process currently suspended after the kidnapping of the diplomat Alex Saab); besides contributing and supporting Caracas in the confrontation and control of the Covid-19 with the sending of vaccines and transfer of technology.

Both countries maintain a close bilateral relationship that includes more than 264 cooperation agreements in 20 strategic sectors.

Among the agreements, the energy sector stands out, where Russian investments in Venezuela amount to nearly US$ 4 billion, one of the most important being the one signed between the Russian state corporation Rostec and its Venezuelan counterpart Corpoelec regarding the security of the electric energy infrastructure.