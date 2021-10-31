ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan Starts a Three-day Visit to Venezuela

The ICC) Prosecutor Karim Khan arrived Sunday in Venezuela to meet with the Bolivarian government authorities.
The visit responds to a formal invitation extended by the Venezuelan State through the Office of the Attorney General.
Khan will remain for three days in the country where he will learn about progress in the State institutions and cooperation.
In November last year, Venezuelan authorities delivered a report requested by the ICC to respond to a complaint filled by Colombia, Chile, Peru, Argentina, Paraguay, and Canada for alleged crimes against humanity.
Likewise, Venezuela filled a complaint at the Hague against the United States and its sanctions in February last year.
The complaint accused the U.S. authorities of crimes against humanity by preventing Venezuela from acquiring food and medicines in international markets.
"We have the right, obligation, and responsibility to protect our people, in accordance with the principles of the United Nations Charter," Former Foreign Minister Jorge Arreza said.