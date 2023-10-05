Venezuela and Russia Strengthen Oil Cooperation

Hoglys Martinez, the director of the Moscu-based office of PDVSA, made the announcement.

On Thursday, Venezuelan authorities announced the strengthening of their petroleum cooperation with Russia through the signing of significant agreements next week.

Hoglys Martinez, the director of the Moscu-based office of the Venezuelan Petroleum (PDVSA), made this announcement during the International Forum on Russia and Iberoamerica in a Turbulent World.

Accompanied by the Venezuelan Oil Minister Pedro Tellechea and other officials, Martinez will participate in the High-Level Intergovernmental Commission between Venezuela and Russia.

Prior to this, following a meeting with Russian Senate President Valentina Matvienko on Monday, the Venezuelan National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez announced that a delegation led by the Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez will participate in the Russia Energy Week, scheduled to begin on October 11th.

Venezuelan Minister of Communes Jorge Arreaza calls the US sanctions an "act of war" but says the corporate elite are the enemy not the people of the United States.



Arreaza told @ldejesusreyes that despite all the hostility, Venezuela remain open to dialogue. pic.twitter.com/VTVhqsroGS — BreakThrough News (@BTnewsroom) October 4, 2023

In July, Tellechea also traveled to Russia to meet with Deputy Prime Minister Alexandr Novak, who co-chairs the Intergovernmental Commission. During their meeting, they discussed topics related to energy cooperation and multilateral platforms.

The Bolivarian Minister highlighted the collaboration between both countries within the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and the Gas Exporting Countries Forum.

On Tuesday, PDVSA also announced the reactivation of a lubricant production plant for the automotive, industrial and fishing sectors, which will allow Venezuelan domestic demand to be met in the short term.