    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News

PDVSA Reactivates Lubricant Plant and Launches New Oil Brand

  • PDVSA-VASSA plant in Guacara, Venezuela, Oct. 4, 2023.

    PDVSA-VASSA plant in Guacara, Venezuela, Oct. 4, 2023. | Photo: X/ @TellecheaRuiz

Published 4 October 2023 (5 hours 46 minutes ago)
Opinion

The plants start with a production capacity of 2.5 million liters and their constant and progressive growth is expected.

On Wednesday, Josde Cleiver, the manager of Petroleum of Venezuela (PDVSA), announced the reactivation of the Venezuelan Oils & Solvents Plant (VASSA), which produces lubricants for the automotive, industrial, and fishing sectors.

RELATED:

CELAC Evaluates Creating a Center for Scientific Development

These lubricants are designed for gasoline and diesel engines, outboard motors, and oils for hydraulic units, turbine systems, and industrial compressors.

Cleiver also highlighted the launch of a new brand resulting from an agreement between PDVSA and Vassa. This product will reach 60 percent of the country's automotive fleet, thanks to the technology installed in the Guacara-based plant.

"We achieved these agreements by presenting a quart-sized container with the PDV logo but labeled as PDVSA Vassa. We will work closely together in parallel during this phase to establish our brand," he explained, adding that the quart-sized container is the most commonly used by consumers who change their vehicle oil every five thousand kilometers.

The text reads, "The launch of PDVSA Vassa is one of the achievements that we have achieved with the recovery of our industry through the efforts of workers. PDVSA expands the supply of oils and lubricants in the country and establishes itself as a supplier of trust."

The plants start with a production capacity of 2.5 million liters and their constant and progressive growth is expected, using raw materials sourced from allied countries due to the U.S. arbitrary sanctions against the Bolivarian people.

The Lubricants plant produces a wide range of liquid oils for the automotive sector, not only for gasoline but also for diesel engines. The fishing sector also benefits from this line of oils, with a particularly important product called "Two Stroke Outboard." 

PDVSA Vassa also has a plant for aqueous specialties, where they manufacture brake fluids, coolants, and various specialties for the industrial sector. 

In the industrial sector, PDVSA Vassa manufactures oils for both the public and private sectors, with a special focus on all strategic state-owned companies, such as the Venezuelan Corporation of Guyana (CVG) and Ferrominera Orinoco.

PDVSA Vassa President Jose Arias emphasized the sense of ownership among the workers responsible for preventive, corrective, and predictive maintenance to ensure quality standards.

Tags

Venezuela PDVSA Oil VASSA

PDVSA
by teleSUR/ JF
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.