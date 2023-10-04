PDVSA Reactivates Lubricant Plant and Launches New Oil Brand

The plants start with a production capacity of 2.5 million liters and their constant and progressive growth is expected.

On Wednesday, Josde Cleiver, the manager of Petroleum of Venezuela (PDVSA), announced the reactivation of the Venezuelan Oils & Solvents Plant (VASSA), which produces lubricants for the automotive, industrial, and fishing sectors.

These lubricants are designed for gasoline and diesel engines, outboard motors, and oils for hydraulic units, turbine systems, and industrial compressors.

Cleiver also highlighted the launch of a new brand resulting from an agreement between PDVSA and Vassa. This product will reach 60 percent of the country's automotive fleet, thanks to the technology installed in the Guacara-based plant.

"We achieved these agreements by presenting a quart-sized container with the PDV logo but labeled as PDVSA Vassa. We will work closely together in parallel during this phase to establish our brand," he explained, adding that the quart-sized container is the most commonly used by consumers who change their vehicle oil every five thousand kilometers.

El lanzamiento de PDVSA Vassa se agrega al registro de logros que hemos conseguido con la recuperación de nuestra industria a través del esfuerzo propio de los trabajadores. PDVSA amplía la oferta de aceites y lubricantes en el país y se afianza como un proveedor de confianza. pic.twitter.com/UVXLQ0SQqv — Rafael Tellechea (@TellecheaRuiz) October 4, 2023

The text reads, "The launch of PDVSA Vassa is one of the achievements that we have achieved with the recovery of our industry through the efforts of workers. PDVSA expands the supply of oils and lubricants in the country and establishes itself as a supplier of trust."

The plants start with a production capacity of 2.5 million liters and their constant and progressive growth is expected, using raw materials sourced from allied countries due to the U.S. arbitrary sanctions against the Bolivarian people.

The Lubricants plant produces a wide range of liquid oils for the automotive sector, not only for gasoline but also for diesel engines. The fishing sector also benefits from this line of oils, with a particularly important product called "Two Stroke Outboard."

PDVSA Vassa also has a plant for aqueous specialties, where they manufacture brake fluids, coolants, and various specialties for the industrial sector.

In the industrial sector, PDVSA Vassa manufactures oils for both the public and private sectors, with a special focus on all strategic state-owned companies, such as the Venezuelan Corporation of Guyana (CVG) and Ferrominera Orinoco.

PDVSA Vassa President Jose Arias emphasized the sense of ownership among the workers responsible for preventive, corrective, and predictive maintenance to ensure quality standards.