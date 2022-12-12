    • Live
News > Colombia

Colombian Govt and ELN Thank Venezuela for Its Support in Talks

    View today of the closing day of the first cycle of peace talks between the Colombian Government and the ELN, in Caracas | Photo: EFE/ Miguel Gutierrez

Published 12 December 2022 (3 hours 47 minutes ago)
The delegations of the Government of Colombia and the National Liberation Army (ELN) thanked this Monday the President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, for his support of the first cycle of talks that took place in Caracas since November 21.
 

"The delegations thank the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, President Nicolás Maduro and his delegate, General Carlos Eduardo Martínez, for their supportive and effective support for the development of this first cycle," informed the Chilean representative, Raúl Vergara, during the reading of the official communiqué broadcast by the state channel Venezolana de Televisión.

The parties also thanked the other countries present in this round of dialogue: Norway and Cuba, as well as Chile and Mexico, who also joined the table as guarantors.

The Colombian government and the ELN also acknowledged the presence of the special representative of the UN Secretary-General, Carlos Ruiz Mateo, and the delegate of the Colombian Episcopal Conference, Monsignor Héctor Fabio Henao, at this round.

On November 21, the Colombian government and the ELN guerrilla group set up a dialogue table in Caracas to advance a peace process.

In September, Colombian President Gustavo Petro asked his Venezuelan counterpart, Nicolás Maduro, to be a guarantor in the process, and the latter accepted.

Venezuela was a guarantor of a peace process in 2016, when it accompanied the first phase of talks with the ELN, together with Cuba, Norway, Chile, Brazil and Ecuador.

