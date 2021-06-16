Venezuela and Qatar Strengthen Their Economic Ties

Since 1993, Venezuela has maintained diplomatic relations with Qatar based on mutual respect, solidarity, and cooperation.

Venezuela's Vice President Delcy Rodriguez on Wednesday held a meeting with Emir Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani at the Al Bahr Palace in Qatar.

During this meeting, the leaders of both countries exchanged greetings and ratified the will to strengthen bilateral relations in favor of the development of both countries.

"We thank His Highness Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani for receiving us… We convey to him the greetings of President Nicolas Maduro and all the Venezuelan people. We continue to promote the relations of brotherhood and cooperation between both nations!" Rodriguez tweeted

On Tuesday, Rodriguez arrived in this Arab nation to hold working meetings on agreements related to customs, energy, sports, and air transport matters.

Her visit is part of the "Peace Diplomacy" that Venezuela has been promoting since the arrival of Commander Hugo Chavez to the presidency in 1999.

Situated on the northeastern part of the Arabian Peninsula, Qatar is currently one of the world’s wealthiest countries. Its 2019 gross domestic product was US$176 billion in current prices.