UN Welcomes Reopening of Saudi-Qatari Borders

On Tuesday, the United Nations welcomed the reopening of land, sea, and air borders between Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

"We do welcome the announcement to open the airspace, land, and sea borders between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the State of Qatar. We hope that all countries involved in the dispute will act positively to continue to resolve their differences and stress the importance of Gulf unity for regional peace, security, and development," said Farhan Haq, deputy spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

"We are also grateful to those who worked tirelessly towards resolving the Gulf rift, particularly the State of Kuwait. And we expect to have more upon the conclusion of the (Gulf) summit," he told a press briefing.

The reopening of the Saudi-Qatari borders came on the eve of the 41st Gulf Cooperation Council Summit, which began on Tuesday in the Saudi city of Al-Ula, with the participation of the Qatari emir.

In June 2017, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Egypt imposed a land, air, and sea blockade on Qatar against its alleged support for terrorism, which Qatar had denied.