Qatar Has Provided Palestine With Over a Billion Dollars

Qatar has provided the Gaza Strip with over 1.6 billion dollars in recent years, in the form of development projects, buildings, infrastructure and cash, Palestine's Prime Minister said.

Mohammad Shtayyeh, who arrived on Saturday in Doha to pay an official visit, highlighted the sister nation's support on diplomatic, political, material and moral levels in international, Arab and local platforms. It has also contributed to the convergence of views to complete Palestinian reconciliation.

Speaking to the Qatar News Agency, the PM explained that in addition to thanking Qatar for its assistance, his visit is aimed at exchanging views on how to fill the "political vacuum" in the Palestinian cause to achieve a genuine peace process based on international law.

Shtayyeh expressed confidence in Doha's arbitration to reach Palestinian unity following its role in stopping Israel's recent aggression against Palestinians in both Jerusalem and Gaza.

The leader also referenced Egypt's call for an internal Palestinian dialogue next week as a chance for serious and real results, as well as a means to return to Arab cohesion in service of this cause.

HH the Amir met at his Amiri Diwan with Prime Minister of the State of Palestine. At the outset of meeting, The Palestinian PM briefed HH the Amir on developments in Palestine and the attacks and violations of the Palestinian people’s rights by the Israeli occupation forces.#QNA pic.twitter.com/Y6HjyJB2xB — Qatar News Agency (@QNAEnglish) June 7, 2021

"There is no peace or constructive negotiation without political, administrative and financial unity," the prime minister added, and said his door is open to understanding.

After this visit, which has also served to give an account of the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip and strengthen Qatari-Palestinian relations, Shtayyeh plans to head to Jordan, Kuwait and Oman.

With the trip, the prime minister stated, he seeks to exchange views among regional leaders in order to make the ceasefire permanent, taking into account the more favorable approach of the new U.S. administration.