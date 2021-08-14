Tropical Storm Grace To Hit Puerto Rico on Sunday Night

Grace is the seventh tropical storm of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season, which is expected to be 65 percent more active than normal.

On Saturday, Caribbean weather forecasting centers reported the formation of the Tropical Storm Grace, which will hit Puerto Rico on Sunday night and the Dominican Republic on Monday.

At noon, Grace was 425 kilometers east of the Lesser Antilles' northern group and was moving to the west at 37 Km/h. The storm has maximum sustained winds of 75 Km/h, and a central pressure of 1007 hectoPascal.

In the next 12 to 24 hours, Grace should slightly strengthen and slow down its speed before crossing the Lesser Antilles Arc.

Considering current atmospheric conditions, Grace's path will be similar to Fred's, which crossed the Greater Antilles, leaving heavy rains in its wake.

Tropical Storm #Grace is expected to reach wind speeds of 60 mph by tomorrow.



We have the latest NOW on air. pic.twitter.com/4p3ygNhHoG — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) August 14, 2021

Grace represents a concern to Haiti due to the recent effects of storm Fred and Sunday's 7.2 magnitude earthquake, which left dozens of victims and hundreds of destroyed houses.

This storm is the seventh tropical depression of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season, which is expected to be 65 percent more active than normal.

Experts from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) forecast between 15 and 21 storms during this season, noting that between 7 and 10 would become hurricanes.