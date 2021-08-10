Haiti Announces Judge Leading President’s Assassination Probe

The president of the National Association of Haitian Magistrates, Jean Wilner Morin, said that Chanlatte "will not be intimidated" as advocates raised concerns of political persecution.

Haiti's authorities announced on Tuesday that Judge Mathieu Chanlatte will lead Jovenel Moise's killing probe.

The president of the National Association of Haitian Magistrates Jean Wilner Morin said that Chanlatte "will not be intimidated" as advocates raised concerns of political persecution.

They know what they're doing. Judge Mathieu Chanlatte assigned to Jovenel Moïse's killing case. He buried a corruption case against Martine Moïse who traveled to France for an illegal contract with German biometrics firm, Dermalog, where she received millions in kickbacks. #Haiti https://t.co/va6kAsujas pic.twitter.com/j8RVur7I1z — Madame Boukman - Justice 4 Haiti ���� (@madanboukman) August 10, 2021

“It is an investigation that will take time. We also hope that the authorities will put all the necessary resources at the disposal of magistrate Chanlatte and will also ensure his safety,” Morin remarked.

According to the police, 44 people have been arrested thus far over the assassination of the Haitian president, including 18 Colombians and 12 police officers.