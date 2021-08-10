    • Live
Haiti Announces Judge Leading President’s Assassination Probe

  • According to the police, 44 people have been arrested thus far over the assassination of the Haitian president.

Published 10 August 2021
Opinion

The president of the National Association of Haitian Magistrates, Jean Wilner Morin, said that Chanlatte "will not be intimidated" as advocates raised concerns of political persecution. 

Haiti's authorities announced on Tuesday that Judge Mathieu Chanlatte will lead Jovenel Moise's killing probe.

RELATED:

Haitian President Jovenel Moise Assassinated

The president of the National Association of Haitian Magistrates Jean Wilner Morin said that Chanlatte "will not be intimidated" as advocates raised concerns of political persecution.

“It is an investigation that will take time. We also hope that the authorities will put all the necessary resources at the disposal of magistrate Chanlatte and will also ensure his safety,” Morin remarked.

According to the police, 44 people have been arrested thus far over the assassination of the Haitian president, including 18 Colombians and 12 police officers.

by teleSUR/esf-MS
