Venezuela Urges Dialogue in Dispute with Guyana over Essequibo

Caracas urged Guyana to abandon the war race, engage in dialogue and cease illegal actions in accordance with the Geneva Agreement.

The Venezuelan government ratified on Saturday its call for dialogue in the dispute over the territory of the Essequibo and rejected "the warmongering statements" of the president of Guyana, Irfaan Ali, the day before.

An official communiqué issued by Foreign Minister Yván Gil states that "the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela rejects the warmongering statements issued by the president of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, Irfaan Ali, during a media show held on Friday, October 27 in the Guayana Essequiba territory."

The Guyanese president shows a conduct contrary to the 1966 Geneva Agreement, adds the text denouncing "instructions from the U.S. Southern Command, which has given him the order to escalate his actions."

The Venezuelan government once again denounced the purchase of the Guyanese leadership by the transnational Exxon Mobil. The U.S. company "designs plans to threaten and attack the Venezuelan people, and robs them of the resources that belong to them."

#Communique Venezuela urges for diplomatic dialogue and rejects the warmongering statements of Irfaan Ali, President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, during a media show on Friday, October 27, staged in the Guayana Esequiba territory. pic.twitter.com/IzySEgXjPg — Yvan Gil (@yvangil) October 28, 2023

In this regard, Caracas urged Guyana to abandon the war race, dialogue and cease illegal actions in accordance with the Geneva Agreement, which constitutes "the valid instrument for the solution of the territorial dispute between both countries."

Guyanese Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo signed agreements with transnational companies to authorize the exploitation of hydrocarbons in Essequiba Guyana. The Venezuelan Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yvan Gil, warned the transnational companies that the agreements signed with Guyana are not valid.

These oil companies are Total Energies, Qatar Energy, Petronas of Malaysia, Hess, Exxon Mobil, Liberty Petroleum, National Offshore Oil Corporation and SISPRO Inc.