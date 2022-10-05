Guarantor Countries Applaud Resumption of Colombian Peace Talks

"Venezuela expresses its firmest commitment to the peace process in Colombia," the administration of President Nicolas Maduro said.

On Tuesday, the resumption of peace talks was welcomed by Venezuela, Cuba, and Norway, the three countries that are guarantors of the talks between the Colombian State and the National Liberation Army (ELN).

Representatives of President Gustavo Petro's administration and a delegation from the ELN guerrillas announced from Caracas the reactivation of the dialogue table, which was interrupted four years ago by the decision of former President Ivan Duque (2018-2022).

"The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela expresses its firmest commitment to the peace process in Colombia and, as the guarantor country, celebrates the agreement to resume talks," the administration of President Nicolas Maduro said in a statement.

Venezuela "aspires that this new effort between the parties be consolidated so that the Colombian people overcome this stage of conflict, which would strengthen Latin America and the Caribbean as a peace zone and allow progress in the Bolivarian effort towards our peoples' union and prosperity,” it added.

Good meeting with @petrogustavo, @FranciaMarquezM, and @AlvaroLeyva of Colombia to deepen our cooperation on defending democracy and human rights, promoting climate action, supporting sustainable and inclusive peace and reconciliation, and addressing irregular migration. pic.twitter.com/tjbopNhpBz — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) October 3, 2022

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez stressed that his country "supports the reinstatement of the talks table in the coming weeks, as was announced by representatives of the Colombian government and ELN, in the presence of guarantors from Venezuela, Norway, Cuba, and special guests.”

"Together with the guarantor countries, Cuba will continue to support and contribute to the negotiations with the ELN, and reiterates its deep conviction that the people deserve peace and will find the ways to achieve it," the Foreign Minister added.

The Government of Norway also congratulated the decision to reinstate the dialogue table, and thanked the trust placed "in us to continue in our role as a guarantor country."

The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed the resumption of the peace talks, encouraged the international community to support President Petro's efforts, and expressed his deep appreciation to Cuba, Norway, and Venezuela for having agreed to help the parties as guarantor countries.