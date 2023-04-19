Bolivian FM Mayta Meets Sergei Lavrov in Venezuela

The Andean diplomat also held a meeting with Venezuelan Vice Minister Peña Ramirez to prepare for the 3rd Bolivia-Venezuela Joint Integration Commission.

On Wednesday, Foreign Affairs Ministers Rogelio Mayta (Bolivia) and Sergei Lavrov (Russia) held a meeting in Venezuela, where both diplomats are making official visits.

"We talked about different topics of common interest. The role of the BRICS in the multipolar world and their expanded participation. We also celebrated the inauguration of Dilma Rousseff as president of the BRICS new development bank," Mayta tweeted.

During their dialogue, Lavrov extended an invitation for Bolivian President Luis Arce to visit Russia as soon as he has the opportunity.

"Through your intermediation, I wish to convey President Vladimir Putin's best wishes to President Arce. Your president has an invitation to visit the Russian Federation at any time," he said during a meeting that took place at the Russian embassy in Caracas city.

Besides confirming the mutual interest in strengthening economic and political relations, Lavrov and Mayta discussed issues related to trade and investment.

Both diplomats also analyzed "the ongoing development of the Latin American integration processes," the Russian Foreign Affairs Ministry mentioned, noting that Lavrov also met with Saint Vincent & the Grenadines Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves.

Previously, on Tuesday, Mayta held a meeting with Venezuelan Vice Minister for Latin America Rander Peña Ramirez to prepare for the 3rd Bolivia-Venezuela Joint Integration Commission.

Both diplomats addressed bilateral cooperation in the energy, commercial, cultural, educational, communicational, political and diplomatic fields.

During their meeting Mayta also announced the welcome to the delegation of 51 Bolivian athletes who will participate in the 2023 ALBA Sports Games that will begin on April 21 with the participation of 11 countries, among which Russia is invited.