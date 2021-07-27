Venezuela and Angola Deepen Cooperation for Mutual Benefit

The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and the southern African country of Angola deepened this Tuesday exisiting bilateral cooperation in mining, trade, transport, culture and tourism with the aim of benefiting their peoples.

The information was published together with a video by Venezuelan Ministry of People's Power for Foreign Affairs through the social network Twitter.

The publication detailed that the meeting was chaired by the Venezuelan Vice Minister for Africa, Yuri Pimentel, and the Consul General of the Republic of Angola, Felisberto Fernándes da Costa.

#27Jul | A fin de profundizar la cooperación bilateral entre Venezuela y Angola en materia de minería, comercio, transporte, cultura y turismo; el viceministro para África, @ypimentel2021 se reunió con el cónsul general de la República de Angola, Felisberto Fernándes da Costa. pic.twitter.com/d5ExA8EAov — Cancillería Venezuela ���� (@CancilleriaVE) July 27, 2021

"In order to deepen bilateral cooperation between Venezuela and Angola in the areas of mining, trade, transport, culture and tourism, the Vice Minister for Africa, @ypimentel2021, met with the Consul General of the Republic of Angola, Felisberto Fernandes da Costa."

On April 20 of this year, the Minister of People's Power for Ecological Mining Development, Magaly Henríquez, met with Fernándes Da Costa, for the reactivation and consolidation of the strategic alliances between both nations, in the re-launching of Venezuela's diamond production activity.

On that occasion, Henríquez explained that it was a fruitful meeting for the formative exchange in the field of diamond production, which will contribute to the strengthening of the Mining engine and therefore to the diversification and reactivation of the country's economy.