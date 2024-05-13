Venezuela Uses New Paradigm to Confront Media Blockade

The Bolivarian people share their truth using "streets, networks, media, and walls," President Maduro said.

During his weekly podcast broadcast, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro stated that the Bolivarian Revolution is employing a new paradigm of revolutionary information to overcome censorship from transnational mainstream media.

In a conversation with Brazilian political analyst Diego Ruzzarin, Maduro ensured that communication processes for defending sovereignty are being organized from the streets.

Using mechanisms of popular communication, people are making it known that the Venezuelan economy is recovering despite over 930 pressure measures imposed by the U.S. and the European Union.

"Streets, Networks, Media, and Walls" is a phrase the Bolivarian president used to characterize the new communicative paradigm that allows Venezuelans to share their truth with the world.

Maduro questioned that imperialism and its affiliated media distort the upcoming presidential election on July 28 to prevent its normal realization.

The text reads, "Hope is in the street. United we are invincible! He who understood, understood!" In the image, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro holds a sign that reads, "Hope is in the street."

"The U.S. empire is desperate. It has hatred and desires to come and put its claws on Venezuelan oil, gas, and gold. It wants to destroy the Bolivarian revolution," Maduro said and rejected the colonialist model that the United States intends to impose on Latin America.

He emphasized that the U.S. colonial logic contradicts the advances in integration between nations over the last two decades and the dignification of the peoples' social rights.

A notorious case of consolidation of the U.S. neocolonial model occurs in Argentina, where the far-right President Javier Milei eliminates social rights as he progresses in subordinating his country to Washington.

"Milei has come with a chainsaw to cut the Argentie people's neck and hands. And he does it at levels never seen before, handing over territory for U.S. military bases," Maduro said.

"Not even the worst Argentine dictatorships dared to end the right to culture, science, and advanced technology with the education system, the public transportation system, or social security," he pointed out.