Venezuela: The World Wants Palestine as a Full UN Member

The U.S., Israel, Argentina, Czechia, Hungary, Micronesia, Nauru, Palau, and Papua New Guinea voted against the Palestinian people.

On Friday, Venezuelan Foreign Affairs Minister Yvan Gil said that the integration of Palestine as a full member of the United Nations (UN) is a global demand.

“With the vast majority of member states, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) approved requesting the Security Council for the incorporation of Palestine as a full member. It is a global cry. The world demands a free and sovereign Palestine!,” he said.

A few minutes earlier, a motion in support of full Palestinian membership received 143 votes in favor and 25 abstentions. Argentina, Czechia, Hungary, Israel, Micronesia, Nauru, Palau, Papua New Guinea, and the U.S. voted against full membership of the state of Palestine.

If the United Nations Security Council recommends approval of the UNGA resolution, Palestine could change its status within the United Nations beginning in September, when the 79th session of the General Assembly starts. Meanwhile, Palestine remains an observer state.

L'ambassadeur d'Israël , Gilad Erdan en rage.

À l’Assemblée générale de l’Onu, une majorité écrasante a voté en faveur de l’intégration de la Palestine. Mais les USA ont mis leur veto.



The text reads, "Israeli ambassador Gilad Erdan was furious. At the UN General Assembly, an overwhelming majority voted to include Palestine. But the U.S. vetoed it. Furious, the Israeli ambassador shredded the UN Charter in the same session. However, Israel has been in this Charter for 75 years.

Historically, Venezuela has recognized Palestine as a State and shown unrestricted solidarity with its people since the beginning of the Bolivarian Revolution, which was established by late President Hugo Chavez (1999-2013).

On April 24, Cuba, Bolivia, Nicaragua, and Venezuela asked to incorporate Palestine into the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America (ALBA-TCP), an integration agreement that also includes Antigua & Barbuda, Saint Kitts & Nevis, Saint Vincent & the Grenadines, Grenada, Dominica, and Saint Lucia.

This Latin American progressive alliance also asked the United Nations Security Council to fulfill its constitutive mandate and put an end to "Israel's impunity."

