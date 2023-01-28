Venezuela: UN Human Rights High Commissioner Presents Balance

Volker Türk welcomed the Government's decision to extend the team's presence in Venezuela for another two years.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, presented this Saturday a balance of his visit to Venezuela and announced that his office will extend for two more years its work in the South American country.

"I am encouraged by the Government's decision to extend the team's presence in Venezuela for another two years so that they can continue their work to promote the human rights agenda in the country," Türk said from the Simón Bolívar International Airport in Maiquetía, at the end of his visit.

In a press conference, Türk reiterated that the unilateral coercive measures imposed by the United States (U.S.) against Venezuela do violate human rights and requested the lifting of such sanctions.

"I heard about the impact of sanctions against various sectors. I heard from people who said they cannot find medicines. It is clear that the sectoral sanctions have aggravated the economic crisis," he said.

In his assessment of his visit to Venezuela, Türk indicated that he met with the opposition that is developing a dialogue with the Government of Caracas, and reiterated the support of his office to continue with the process that is being carried out in Mexico.

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights offered his full support to be a bridge between the opposition and the Venezuelan Government, based on his experience in the field of human rights.

Türk said that in the last two days, he met with more than 125 members of civil society, human rights defenders, representatives of the Catholic Church, opposition politicians and senior government officials.

He also highlighted the willingness of President Nicolás Maduro, with whom he met on Friday, to strengthen the Venezuelan Justice System, in this sense he offered his support to carry it out.