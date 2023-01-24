Venezuela & Brazil Discuss Work Plan To Resume Cooperation

"Good times have begun!" Venezuelan Foreign Affairs Minister Gil said, stressing that the meeting with his Brazilian counterpart was fraternal.

On Monday, Foreign Affairs Ministers Yvan Gil (Venezuela) and Mauro Viera (Brazil) discussed a joint work plan to re-establish cooperation between their countries.

"Good times have begun!" Gil said, stressing that the meeting was fraternal. Relations between Brazil and Venezuela were interrupted in 2019 when former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro recognized opposition lawmaker Juan Guaido as President of Venezuela.

After the triumph of Lula da Silva in the 2022 presidential elections in Brazil, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro expressed his willingness to resume bilateral cooperation, which Lula da Silva finally approved on Jan. 1.

Gil and Viera met in Buenos Aires, where the 7th Summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) started on Tuesday. In this summit, Lula da Silva defended the presence of the Venezuelan delegates, which had been repudiated by the Argentine far-right.

���� Iran: Venezuela's First Combatant, @ConCiliaFlores, who is a member of the National Assembly and wife to @NicolasMaduro, addresses the 1st International Congress of Influential Women, held in Tehran. pic.twitter.com/6AghWpdjmy — Kawsachun News (@KawsachunNews) January 21, 2023

"Interventions and interference in the affairs of Venezuela must cease. Any political conflict must be resolved through dialogue, not through blockades, threats of occupation, or personal offenses," the Brazilian President stated. "There will be no threat or aggression that can stop the progressive wave that has risen in Latin America to build the definitive union of our peoples," Venezuelan President Maduro tweeted, stressing that dialogue is the only way of political respect. "Our country raises its Bolivarian voice in defense of regional integration. Our path is independence, union, and liberation! Nothing and no one will stop us,” Maduro insisted.