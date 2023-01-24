Venezuelan President Gets Credentials From Spain's Ambassador

Venezuela had no ambassador from Spain since 2020 and now both nations are re-establishing diplomatic relations.

The President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, received on Tuesday the credentials of the ambassador appointed by the Kingdom of Spain to the South American country, Ramón Santos Martínez.

"I received the Letters of Credence from the Ambassador-designate of the Kingdom of Spain in Venezuela, Ramón Santos Martínez," Maduro said through his official Twitter account.

The meeting to hand over the credentials took place at the Miraflores Palace in Caracas. This marks the reestablishment of diplomatic relations between both nations.

The ambassador-designate of the Kingdom of Spain was appointed at the end of December last year. It was two years after the European nation failed to appoint a representative in the country.

Recibí las Cartas Credenciales por el Embajador designado del Reino de España ante Venezuela, Ramón Santos Martínez. Continuamos estrechando y profundizando lazos de cooperación y respeto. ¡Sigamos avanzando! pic.twitter.com/lVXDGLTa5V — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) January 24, 2023

I received the Letters of Credence from the Ambassador-designate of the Kingdom of Spain to Venezuela, Ramón Santos Martínez. We continue to strengthen and deepen ties of cooperation and respect, let's keep moving forward!

Santos Martínez had been Chargé d'Affaires of the Spanish Embassy in Venezuela since November 2020.

On January 10, the National Assembly (NA) approved the appointment of Coromoto Godoy as Venezuela's new ambassador to Spain.



