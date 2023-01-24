    • Live
Venezuelan President Gets Credentials From Spain's Ambassador

  • Ramón Santos Martínez presented his credentials to President Nicolás Maduro at the Miraflores presidential palace. Jan. 24. 2023.

    Ramón Santos Martínez presented his credentials to President Nicolás Maduro at the Miraflores presidential palace. Jan. 24. 2023. | Photo: Twitter/@margioni

Published 24 January 2023 (1 hours 36 minutes ago)
Venezuela had no ambassador from Spain since 2020 and now both nations are re-establishing diplomatic relations. 

The President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, received on Tuesday the credentials of the ambassador appointed by the Kingdom of Spain to the South American country, Ramón Santos Martínez. 

"I received the Letters of Credence from the Ambassador-designate of the Kingdom of Spain in Venezuela, Ramón Santos Martínez," Maduro said through his official Twitter account. 

The meeting to hand over the credentials took place at the Miraflores Palace in Caracas. This marks the reestablishment of diplomatic relations between both nations. 

The ambassador-designate of the Kingdom of Spain was appointed at the end of December last year. It was two years after the European nation failed to appoint a representative in the country.

I received the Letters of Credence from the Ambassador-designate of the Kingdom of Spain to Venezuela, Ramón Santos Martínez. We continue to strengthen and deepen ties of cooperation and respect, let's keep moving forward!

Santos Martínez had been Chargé d'Affaires of the Spanish Embassy in Venezuela since November 2020.

On January 10, the National Assembly (NA) approved the appointment of Coromoto Godoy as Venezuela's new ambassador to Spain. 


 

Post with no comments.