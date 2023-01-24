Venezuelan President Gets Credentials From Spain's Ambassador

The President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, received on Tuesday the credentials of the ambassador appointed by the Kingdom of Spain to the South American country, Ramón Santos Martínez.
RELATED:
Venezuela & Brazil Discuss Work Plan To Resume Cooperation
"I received the Letters of Credence from the Ambassador-designate of the Kingdom of Spain in Venezuela, Ramón Santos Martínez," Maduro said through his official Twitter account.
The meeting to hand over the credentials took place at the Miraflores Palace in Caracas. This marks the reestablishment of diplomatic relations between both nations.
The ambassador-designate of the Kingdom of Spain was appointed at the end of December last year. It was two years after the European nation failed to appoint a representative in the country.
I received the Letters of Credence from the Ambassador-designate of the Kingdom of Spain to Venezuela, Ramón Santos Martínez. We continue to strengthen and deepen ties of cooperation and respect, let's keep moving forward!
Santos Martínez had been Chargé d'Affaires of the Spanish Embassy in Venezuela since November 2020.
On January 10, the National Assembly (NA) approved the appointment of Coromoto Godoy as Venezuela's new ambassador to Spain.