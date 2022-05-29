Israeli Forces Storm the Courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque

They also surrounded Muslim worshipers inside the Al-Qibli prayer hall and erected a barrier in Al-Quds Old City to prevent Palestinians from reaching the site.

On Sunday, the Israeli occupation forces supported the entrance of the March of the Flags to the esplanade of the Mosques in Jerusalem. Similar to previous occasions, the Jewish settlers' march occurred amid acts of violence and discrimination against Muslims and Arabs.

"Thousands of Israeli ultra-nationalists, some of them chanting 'Death to Arabs,' paraded through the heart of the main Palestinian thoroughfare in occupied Jerusalem’s Old City... The crowds of overwhelmingly young Orthodox Jewish men, gathered outside Damascus Gate, waving flags, singing religious and nationalistic songs, and shouting “the Jewish nation lives” before entering the Muslim Quarter," Al Jazeera reported.

"Since the early hours of the morning, the Israeli occupation regime has facilitated and protected unlawful and highly incendiary raids by Israeli settlers into the Al-Aqsa Mosque Compound," the Palestinean Foreign Affairs Ministry said.

"These raids are being facilitated ahead of the equally provocative march through the Old City, scheduled for later today. These actions provide ample evidence that the Israeli government’s actions and policies are in complete alignment with these extreme racist elements that are fanning the flames of religious tension in Jerusalem and whose goal is the complete ethnic cleansing of the capital," it added.

Palestinian worshippers locked inside Al Aqsa Mosque during Israeli settler incursion, footage from complex shows. In the same area, Israelis attack Palestinian traders, and authorities arrest at least 18 Palestinians pic.twitter.com/K9alo5llfd — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) May 29, 2022

"As an occupying power, Israel is restricted by international law to acting only as the temporary administrator of the Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem and have no rightful claim or sovereignty over any part of occupied East Jerusalem," the authorities of the Palestinian State denounced.

Meanwhile, social networks posted images of the violence exerted by Israeli occupation forces and settlers, who did not hold back from attacking elderly Palestinian women.

On Sunday, Jordan's Foreign Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Haitham Abu Al-Foul condemned Israeli authority for allowing extremists to enter the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound under the protection of the Israeli forces.

He warned against aggravating the situation in light of permitting a provocative march by "extremists and settlers" in occupied Jerusalem, adding that the actions of Israeli nationalists constituted a violation of international law and the existing historical and legal status quo.

The Al-Aqsa Mosque is a place of "worship for Muslims only," Al-Foul pointed out, explaining that the Jordan-run Department of the Jerusalem Awqaf and Al-Aqsa Mosque Affairs is the only institution for administering the affairs of the mosque.