Tropical Storm Agatha To Become A Category One Hurricane

On Saturday, the Mexican Meteorological Service (SMN) reported that tropical storm Agatha, the first one to appear in this cyclone season in the Pacific ocean, is likely to become a category one hurricane on Sunday afternoon-night.

"Agatha cyclone maintained its trajectory towards Oaxaca's coasts with a stable wind speed. Once it turns to the northeast, it will intensify into a hurricane," the SMN explained.

In the 22.00 hours report, the phenomenon was located 310 kilometers southwest of Angel Port and advanced with 95-kilometer-per hour (km/h) maximum sustained winds and 110 km/h gusts to the northwest.

The SMN warned that the Agatha cyclone will cause 75-to-150 mm rains in the states of Guerrero, Oaxaca, Tabasco, and Chiapas and rainfall of 50 to 75 mm in southern Veracruz.

2 am EDT May 29: A broad low pressure area could form around the middle of the week over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico or northwestern Caribbean Sea. This system currently has a low chance of becoming a tropical cyclone during the next 5 days. More: https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB. pic.twitter.com/EWUcxGcS2m — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) May 29, 2022

"The rains will increase rivers and streams levels, landslides, and flooding in low areas of such states," the SMN warned, adding that there will be 2 to 4 meter high waves on the coasts of Oaxaca and Guerrero.

Authorities urged the population to exercise extreme caution in the face of increased rainfall, wind, and waves and to comply with the recommendations issued by the National Civil Protection System.

The SMN foresees an active 2022 cyclone season, in which up to 40 named tropical phenomena will form in the Atlantic and Pacific oceans. Last week, the SMN predicted that at least five of these phenomena will impact Mexico.