    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > Venezuela

Venezuela To Face Dominican Republic In Caribbean Series Finals

  • Venezuela's

    Venezuela's "Lions of Caracas" team member Jose Rondon. | Photo: Twitter/ @RugidosdelLeon

Published 10 February 2023 (3 hours 46 minutes ago)
Opinion

"I feel proud of all my players. We know that we want the victory, and we will achieve it," the Venezuelan team manager Alguacil stated. 

On Friday, Dominican Republic's “Tigers of The Licey” baseball team will face Venezuela’s “Lions of Caracas” team in the 2023 Caribbean Series final game.

RELATED: 

Venezuela Hosts The 2023 Caribbean Baseball Series

In this tournament’s semifinals, the Dominican team defeated Mexico’s “Los Mochis Cane Cutters” team 8-3 after players Henry Urrutia and Kelvin Gutierrez made two runs.

In that stage, the Venezuelan team beat Colombia’s “Monteria Cowboys” team 7-5 at the Rinconada Stadium, where the Bolivarian center fielder Jorge Rondon made four runs.

The “Lions of Caracas” team has won 21 times in the Venezuelan league and has obtained two titles in the Caribbean Series. The "Tigers of The Licey” team won  23 titles in the Dominican baseball league and were ten times champions of the Caribbean series.

In the 2023 series' final game, players Erick Leal and Cesar Valdez will pitch for Venezuela and the Dominican Republic, respectively.

"Each team knows its commitment in the grand final. We have to do our best to win this game," said Jose Offerman, the “Tigers of The Licey” team manager.

"Leal did a tremendous job on this series. I am proud of him and all my players. We know what we want, and we will achieve it," the “Lions of Caracas” team manager Jose Alguacil stated. 

 

Tags

Caribbean Baseball Series Finals Match

People

Henry Urrutia Kelvin Gutierrez Jose Offerman Jorge Rondon Erick Leal Cesar Valdez Jose Alguacil

MLB - Cero cero
by teleSUR/ ag-JF
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.