Venezuela To Face Dominican Republic In Caribbean Series Finals

"I feel proud of all my players. We know that we want the victory, and we will achieve it," the Venezuelan team manager Alguacil stated.

On Friday, Dominican Republic's “Tigers of The Licey” baseball team will face Venezuela’s “Lions of Caracas” team in the 2023 Caribbean Series final game.

In this tournament’s semifinals, the Dominican team defeated Mexico’s “Los Mochis Cane Cutters” team 8-3 after players Henry Urrutia and Kelvin Gutierrez made two runs.

In that stage, the Venezuelan team beat Colombia’s “Monteria Cowboys” team 7-5 at the Rinconada Stadium, where the Bolivarian center fielder Jorge Rondon made four runs.

The “Lions of Caracas” team has won 21 times in the Venezuelan league and has obtained two titles in the Caribbean Series. The "Tigers of The Licey” team won 23 titles in the Dominican baseball league and were ten times champions of the Caribbean series.