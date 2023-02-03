Venezuela Hosts The 2023 Caribbean Baseball Series

The opening ceremony was held at the Simon Bolivar stadium, which President Maduro especially inaugurated for this Series edition and has capacity for 40,000 spectators.

On Thursday, thousands of Venezuelans attended the inauguration of the 65th Caribbean Baseball Series “Gran Caracas,” which will be held in the Simon Bolivar and La Guaira stadiums until Feb. 10.

"I am over the moon," said salsa singer Oscar D'Leon, who performed at the ceremony along with the Symphony Orchestra and the Simon Bolivar National Choir.

The ceremony was held at the Simon Bolivar stadium, which President Nicolas Maduro especially inaugurated for this Baseball Series edition and has capacity for 40,000 spectators.

“Full on the opening game of the Caribbean Series 'Gran Caracas 2023'. The Simon Bolivar stadium looks beautiful by hosting a hobby we enjoy so much. Go Venezuela!” Maduro stated.

Venezuela has offered to supply crude oil to Pakistan as part of efforts to develop cooperation in the energy sector, sources learnt on Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/bNoW9yvFUH — Startup Pakistan (@PakStartup) February 2, 2023

In the opening game, Mexico beat the Dominican Republic (5-4). Hours later, Colombia won Puerto Rico (7-1), Cuba defeated Curacao (3-1), and Venezuela beat Panama (5-2). "We feel proud of having participated in such a match," celebrated Venezuelan manager Jose Alguacil.

On Friday, Panama will face Colombia, and Mexico will meet Curacao in the Simon Bolivar Stadium at 13:00 and 18:00, respectively.

In La Guaira stadium, which has a capacity for 14,500 spectators, the Dominican Republic will face Cuba at 2:30 p.m., and Venezuela will meet Puerto Rico at 7:30 p.m.

Every year, the Caribbean Series gathers the best baseball players from the Caribbean Professional Baseball Confederation (CBPC) countries: Mexico, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, and Venezuela.

Athletes from Colombia, Cuba, Panama, and Curaçao are also invited to the competitions as guests.