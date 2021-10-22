Venezuela To Begin Vaccinating Children 12+ Monday October 12

Next Monday in Venezuela, attention fathers, mothers and representatives, we start vaccinating children over 12 years of age against COVID-19. Good news!", announced this Thursday President Nicolás Maduro Moros, after the meeting with the Cuban Vice-Premier Ricardo Cabrisas, at the Miraflores Palace in Caracas.

"Classes start this Monday, October 25, and we begin to vaccinate children, called before adolescents and now 'growing up,' and with the dream of starting to vaccinate children over 3 years old," he added, next to the Cuban high official, with whom he reviewed during a 2-hour meeting, the excellent bilateral relations and the readapted projects of the Cuba-Venezuela agreement because of the U.S. imperial blockades.

He commented that thanks to this historic agreement between both revolutionary governments, Venezuela will receive from this date until December 31, some 16 million Abdala vaccines and others created by Cuban science, to achieve 95% immunization in the country, and generate so-called "herd immunity" against the coronavirus.

"So we will have the powerful Cuban vaccines, and combined with Russian, Chinese and world vaccines," he specified.

The Head of State showed eloquent figures of the progress in vaccination. He said that Cuba, thanks to its scientific progress which makes it the first country in Latin America to produce its own doses, has immunized more than 66% of its population.

The Venezuelan gov't is preparing biosecurity measures and ramping up its COVID-19 vaccination campaign to reopen schools by the end of October.



President Maduro announced that over 53% of the population had been vaccinated so far. https://t.co/JII0veJhkR — venezuelanalysis.com (@venanalysis) October 22, 2021

Thanks to Cuban, Chinese and Russian collaboration, Venezuela is culminating the 2021 phase of massive and free vaccination, and to date reaches 56% of vaccinated. "By October 31, we must reach the goal of 70% of vaccinated people."

He also informed that, thanks to this Thursday's meeting in Miraflores with the Cuban delegation, Venezuela will begin as of January 2022, to produce the Abdala doses in the Vaccine Production Plant founded by Commander Chávez on national soil.

"All this is under permanent review, to advance in the control, with the objective that November and December, will be 2 months of happiness, of growth, to share a happy Christmas, well, end of the year, taking care of ourselves, getting vaccinated, with the concept of the new biosecure normality," he explained.