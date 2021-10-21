Venezuela to Begin Production of Abdala Vaccine in January

"A public enterprise will produce the Abdala vaccine, and we are already in the planning process," said President Maduro.

The President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, announced Thursday that as of January 2022, the South American country would begin producing the Abdala vaccine in cooperation with Cuba to continue fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

"As of January 2022, Venezuela will start production of the Abdala vaccine in cooperation with the Republic of Cuba (...) its production will be carried out in a public plant and the production projection is in the planning phase", announced the President.

The Head of State affirmed that as a result of the cooperation agreements with Cuba and sister nations, Venezuela has managed to vaccinate 56 percent of its population, "by October 31 we must reach the goal of 70 percent of those vaccinated against Covid-19", he added.

"The Abdala vaccine is already being applied in Venezuela. In the next few days, we are going to receive 16 million Abdala vaccines (...) Next Monday, we begin to vaccinate children over 12 years of age and older; we have discussed all these issues with Cuba. We have a goal of vaccinating 95 percent of the population by December 31", said President Maduro.

In the framework of the meeting held with the Cuban Deputy Prime Minister, Ricardo Cabrisas, the Venezuelan President reiterated the solidification of relations with Havana, "we are more united than before, working on plans to develop jointly to achieve the satisfaction of our peoples in the Bolivarian concept, in the maximum possible happiness," he added.