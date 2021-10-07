    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > Venezuela

Venezuela Increases Its Production Amid The US Blockade

  • Bolivarian organizations rallied to defend dignified housing, Caracas, Venezuela, 4, 2021.Oct.

    Bolivarian organizations rallied to defend dignified housing, Caracas, Venezuela, 4, 2021.Oct. | Photo: Twitter/ @venanalysis

Published 7 October 2021
Opinion

President Maduro recalled that the U.S. began to tighten its sanctions precisely when the Bolivarian supply and production committees were importing food from Europe and Asia.

On Wednesday, President Nicolas Maduro highlighted the increase in national production despite the U.S. arbitrary sanctions against the Venezuelan people.

RELATED:

The IMF Does Not Deliver $5 Billion In SDR To Venezuela

He announced that the Local Supply and Production Committees (CLAP) were able to increase their economic efficiency to expand their service to the population.

"They increased their coverage from 6 million to 7 million families," the Bolivarian leader said, explaining that 100 percent of the CLAP goods now come from national producers.

At highlighting these achievements, the Venezuelan President recalled the "miserable" attitude adopted by Juan Guaido and other far-right leaders who requested international sanctions against the CLAPs.

"They do not have ethical and moral limits," Maduro stressed and recalled that the U.S. began to tighten its sanctions precisely when the CLAPs were importing food from Europe and Asia.

Nevertheless, the Bolivarian leader mentioned that his administration is constantly looking for new options for the growth and development of national production. Therefore, he urged the population to continue building a more productive Venezuela to counteract the effects of the U.S. blockade. Regarding the opening of the border trade with Colombia, Maduro invited businessmen from other countries to invest in Venezuela, where they are always welcome.

"The right to happiness of the peoples must prevail over differences between governments and political blunders," he said.

Tags

Venezuela Oil CLAP

People

Nicolas Maduro Juan Guaido

VTV
by teleSUR/ JF
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.