Venezuela Increases Its Production Amid The US Blockade

President Maduro recalled that the U.S. began to tighten its sanctions precisely when the Bolivarian supply and production committees were importing food from Europe and Asia.

On Wednesday, President Nicolas Maduro highlighted the increase in national production despite the U.S. arbitrary sanctions against the Venezuelan people.

He announced that the Local Supply and Production Committees (CLAP) were able to increase their economic efficiency to expand their service to the population.

"They increased their coverage from 6 million to 7 million families," the Bolivarian leader said, explaining that 100 percent of the CLAP goods now come from national producers.

At highlighting these achievements, the Venezuelan President recalled the "miserable" attitude adopted by Juan Guaido and other far-right leaders who requested international sanctions against the CLAPs.

A US court ruled in favor of oil giant ConocoPhillips to enforce an $8.5B arbitration award against Venezuela after Guaidó failed to show up.



"This is the most shameful, criminal operation of robbery in the country's history," said vice minister @planwac. https://t.co/3Ucj7mdyTJ — venezuelanalysis.com (@venanalysis) October 6, 2021

Nevertheless, the Bolivarian leader mentioned that his administration is constantly looking for new options for the growth and development of national production. Therefore, he urged the population to continue building a more productive Venezuela to counteract the effects of the U.S. blockade. Regarding the opening of the border trade with Colombia, Maduro invited businessmen from other countries to invest in Venezuela, where they are always welcome.

"The right to happiness of the peoples must prevail over differences between governments and political blunders," he said.