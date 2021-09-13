Venezuela To Ask UN To Facilitate Participation in Dialogue

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights asked all countries having sectoral sanctions against Venezuela to lift them.

Lawmaker Francisco Torrealba announced that Venezuela will ask the United Nations for some mechanisms to facilitate the dialogue between President Nicolas Maduro’s government and the opposition.

“We defend the idea that all opposition sectors have to participate in the dialogue. We said that the dialogue would not be selective and exclusive but inclusive, broad, and open ”, said Torrealba, who is also a delegate from the Venezuelan government to the dialogue process.

He also mentioned that the proposals that the UN offers would be known to all members of the dialogue that is taking place in Mexico since August 24.

“We are very hopeful that our country can regain the economic freedom that was stolen from it through the global financial system, which is controlled by the U.S. government and its European allies,” he pointed out.

Besides rejecting the Colombian President Ivan Duque's attempt to undermine the dialogue, Torrealba recalled that Colombia intends to unduly seize Venezuelan patrimony by winning control of Monomeros, a Venezuelan company that produces agricultural inputs in the neighboring country.

The United States Government in its dirty war stops shipments of food, medicine and essential supplies for Venezuela.



On Monday, the United Nations (UN) High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, asked all countries that have sectoral sanctions against Venezuela to lift them.

"The pre-existing humanitarian and economic situation was aggravated by the COVID-19 pandemic and by sector sanctions, further limiting access to basic services. I reiterate my call for these sanctions to be lifted," she said in the 48th session of the Human Rights Council.

In the latest round of talks between the Maduro administration and the opposition, the parties agreed to recover money deposited in foreign accounts. The next negotiation round will take place from Sept. 24 to 27 in Mexico City.