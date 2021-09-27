The Central Bank of Venezuela Has New President

His designation coincides with a "new stage of consolidation of the Bolivar Digital, which occurs amid the process of new monetary expression," Vice President Delcy explained.

President Nicolas Maduro appointed Roman Maniglia as president of the Bank of Venezuela (BDV). Previously, this official had served as Vice-Minister of Digital Economy, Banking, Insurance, and Securities.

His designation coincides with the beginning of a "new stage of consolidation of the Bolivar Digital, which occurs amid the process of new monetary expression," Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said through social networks.

Starting in October, Venezuelan monetary authorities will remove six zeros from the national currency. This monetary reconversion process aims to facilitate commercial operations and strengthen economic recovery.

From next month, it is also expected that the massive use of electronic payments in the daily operations of Venezuelans will consolidate the development of the digital economy in this South American country.

#SanctionsKill US-led sanctions against Venezuela are complex, wide-reaching and, above all, deadly.



We've put together a primer to understand the measures and consequences. Infographics, reports, a podcast and a lot more. Follow: https://t.co/YvyM2cvMyh pic.twitter.com/vlarKnJbXT — venezuelanalysis.com (@venanalysis) September 27, 2021

As part of the preparations for the monetary reconversion, the Superintendency of Banking Sector Institutions (SUDEBAN) reported that the local financial entities will not provide service on September 30 and October 1.

Recently, Vice President Rodriguez denounced a terrorist attack to the BDV had been executed from the United States since mid-September, which left the country’s largest banking institution out of service for almost a week.

She explained that the attacks on the Bank of Venezuela and its computer systems were aimed at affecting over 14 million users and delaying the entry into force of the Bolivar Digital.